As the threat of cybercrime rises, so too does the need for communication between governments, OEMs and other sectors. Celeste Dooley talks to the Auto-ISAC's Executive Director, Faye Francy

As vehicles become more connected, they are at greater risk to security threats. From over-the-air updates (OTA) to layered security, solutions are being sought to overcome the risks, but collaboration and equal responsibility could be the best way to combat cyber threats….