After a year-long pursuit of Haldex, Knorr-Bremse says it is walking away due to lack of support and cooperation. However, Jörgen Durban, Chairman of the Haldex board, presents a slightly different perspective. By Megan Lampinen

Knorr-Bremse is walking away from Haldex after a year-long bid to acquire the Swedish brake system specialist. In September 2016 it joined the bidding war with an offer of SEK 110/share (US$13.80), topping previous offers by SAF Holland and ZF….