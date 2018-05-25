Home > Analysis > Commercial Vehicles Analysis > School bus crashes suggest “systematic problem in driver oversight” – NTSB

May 25, 2018

School bus safety is under scrutiny following a probe into two separate crashes in the US, which together left 37 people injured and 12 dead. There were a handful of big issue factors at work, including driver distraction with mobile phones, a lack of collision avoidance technologies and event recorders, occupant protection issues and medical fitness. However, behind it all was a worrisome gap in driver oversight….

