COMMENT: Wireless charging to power transport in the smart city

BY ALEX GRUZEN. OEMs are busy developing self-driving vehicle technology. If paired with an electric powertrain that can be charged wirelessly, these cars could have a huge impact on cities around the world

With announcements from ridesharing companies like Uber, Lyft and Waymo and OEMs like Tesla, General Motors, BMW and Toyota, it’s clear that electric autonomous vehicles are the future of transportation. Once these arrive, our world will change dramatically – they will increase road traffic safety, reduce congestion and make hunting for a parking space obsolete. They will also provide more mobility opportunities for children, the elderly and the disabled….