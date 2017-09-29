COMMENT: Volvo investor’s call for a strategic rethink might not be such a bad idea

BY OLIVER DIXON. Daimler recently began reorganising its operations into clear divisions; now Volvo Group’s activist investor is calling for AB Volvo to do something similar

Christer Gardell’s relationship with AB Volvo is a complex one. While Cevian Capital – Gardell’s fund – holds 8.3% of the company and, more importantly, 14.8% of the voting rights, one can only assume that when he announces his intention to visit HQ, various Volvo executives suddenly remember they have a dental appointment and head out of the back door.

Gardell’s activism has already claimed the Volvo aero business and, one might argue, two CEO scalps. If his latest salvo in Swedish financial newspaper Dagens Industri is anything to go by, he ain’t done yet….