COMMENT: US sales peak puts pressure on global supply chain

BY BRAD BRENNAN. Natural disasters can have both short- and long-term impacts on the automotive industry’s supply chain

A rise in the rate of new car sales is normally aligned with a robust supply chain operating efficiently and with clear visibility of any potential mid-term turbulence. However, as the US experienced a resurgence in sales of cars and light trucks in September, boosted by a need to replace flood-damaged vehicles in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, there are question marks hanging over the breadth of the potential disruption caused by these recent tragedies….