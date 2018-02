COMMENT: US GHG regulations continue to present challenges as future mobility takes shape

Steven Sherman provides insight on a report released by the US Environmental Protection Agency that outlines OEM performance in meeting emissions standards

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recently released its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Manufacturer Performance Report for 2016, offering a high-level overview of one of the US’s most important energy policies: GHG emissions standards for light-duty vehicles….