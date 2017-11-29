COMMENT: UK auto industry flinches ahead of Brexit hit

BY MICHAEL NASH. Uncertainties surrounding Brexit have representatives from the UK automotive industry nervous

EU leaders are set to meet at a summit in Brussels on the 14 and 15 December to discuss pressing issues such as defence, migration, foreign affairs and education. Brexit will undoubtedly be high on the agenda, and as negotiations heat up ahead of the event, representatives of the UK’s automotive industry are preparing themselves for the worst but praying for something a little better….