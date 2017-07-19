COMMENT: It’s time to debate the Class 8 double-drive

In the United States and Canada, three-axled heavy-duty articulated tractors are the norm. Coupled to tandem-axled semi-trailers, they meet Class 8 regulatory requirements for gross combination weights up to the US federal maximum of 80,000lb (36.3 tonnes) – though some individual states allow higher weights, subject to specified axle spacing rules….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing