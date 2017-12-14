COMMENT: The price of a new car – how about zero?

There are well over 100 sensors in a modern car. These make the drive comfortable and safe for vehicle occupants and other road users, and help deploy airbags and assist with emergency braking. Recently, sensors have also begun to help alleviate the burden of driving, through features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind spot monitoring and ultimately full autonomy.
Those sensors could also assist in reducing the cost of a car – dramatically. Imagine a world in which …
