COMMENT: Supply chain compliance is essential to avoid costly recalls

Quality assurance is essential, even for the smallest of automotive components, writes Chris Johnson

According to Toyota, an average vehicle contains over 30,000 separate components. Given that many of today’s cars are manufacturered to unique customer requirements, this figure could frequently be significantly higher. As a result, automotive supply chains can be colossal, and ensuring compliance from every supplier can be challenging – particularly when numerous suppliers are required for certain parts.

ISO/TS 16949 defines the quality management systems for automotive manufacturing. The standard is not exclusive to vehicle manufacturing, but to any relevant installation or service of automotive-related products. In 2016, the standard began transitioning to the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) standard, IATF 16949:2016 – but more on that change later….