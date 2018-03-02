COMMENT: It’s ‘super hard’ machining efficient vehicles

Marginal gains are essential for remaining competitive in the auto industry – and that’s across the board, including manufacturing and machining, writes Hubert Koegel

In the last ten years, the automotive industry has undergone a period of great technological advancement as traditional gasoline and diesel vehicles have improved in efficiency. Increasing numbers of hybrid and electric models have entered the market, and we have witnessed a rapid convergence of connectivity and changing customer needs.

However, with ever more stringent emissions standards, continued growth demand and the large-scale adoption of new materials and engine types, the automotive industry is likely to face unprecedented pressure to deliver productivity growth over the coming decade. It will also be challenged to provide new machining solutions….