COMMENT: Solar power addresses truck idling issue

BY ALAN BUNTING. New solar panel technology is creating an interesting new solution to the truck engine idling issue

Fuel economy concerns among North American truck operators have been assuaged to a degree over the last two or three years by falling crude oil and hence diesel prices. One result has been a slowing down in demand for alternative fuels, most obviously natural gas in either its compressed or liquefied form.

But there is a widespread recognition that low diesel prices cannot last for ever. There is also some apprehension that legislated fuel consumption standards, imposed on …