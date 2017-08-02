Home > Analysis > COMMENT: Simulators show risk-free driving does not need to be fun-free

COMMENT: Simulators show risk-free driving does not need to be fun-free

August 2, 2017

BY CHRIS HOYLE. Vehicle manufacturers are faced with providing a fun-to-drive and thrilling experience for consumers without compromising on safety

Digital control of various areas affecting vehicle dynamics, such as suspension settings, stability control, torque vectoring systems and traction, has made it possible for manufacturers to offer the enthusiastic driver a means to enjoy a ‘tail out’ cornering style by selecting ‘Drift’ mode. Whether or not such lurid driving is acceptable on a public road, there is no denying its appeal to the passionate driver….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017