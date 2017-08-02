COMMENT: Simulators show risk-free driving does not need to be fun-free

BY CHRIS HOYLE. Vehicle manufacturers are faced with providing a fun-to-drive and thrilling experience for consumers without compromising on safety

Digital control of various areas affecting vehicle dynamics, such as suspension settings, stability control, torque vectoring systems and traction, has made it possible for manufacturers to offer the enthusiastic driver a means to enjoy a ‘tail out’ cornering style by selecting ‘Drift’ mode. Whether or not such lurid driving is acceptable on a public road, there is no denying its appeal to the passionate driver….