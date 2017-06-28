Home > Analysis > COMMENT: ‘Renault factor’ adds complexity to PSA’s GM van takeover

COMMENT: ‘Renault factor’ adds complexity to PSA’s GM van takeover

June 28, 2017

BY ALAN BUNTING. Having acquired Opel/Vauxhall, PSA finds itself in possession of light van JV between those brands and its French rival Renault

Following the take-over of General Motors’ European interests by PSA, numerous questions arise on the future product range of the merged business. A particularly knotty challenge surrounds the medium van segment, where the Vivaro range, sold under the Opel marque for mainland Europe and as Vauxhall in the UK, is currently built in a GM plant at Luton in the UK….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

