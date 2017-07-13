COMMENT: Re-refined oils redefine auto industry’s environmental impacts

BY JOHN WARD-ZINKSI. Globally, a third of waste oil is unaccounted for, but with efficient collection, re-refined oil is more than capable of meeting the stringent requirements of the modern ICE

Globally, a third of waste oil is unaccounted for, with much of it disposed irresponsibly and harmfully seeping into the environment. Re-refining used oil – the process of removing impurities for re-use as automotive oil (as opposed to recycling it for use elsewhere) – is one way of reducing the automotive industry’s – and consumers’ – reliance on ‘new’ oils; unfortunately, though, the process is currently highly inefficient….