COMMENT: Physical prototyping could fall for virtual vehicle development

BY STEVE NEADS. Vehicles could be developed entirely in a virtual environment, but the rise of autonomous vehicles and other trends will likely bolster the importance of prototyping

The attraction of virtual vehicle development is well understood – repeatable test results obtained more quickly, in greater depth and at lower cost than can be achieved with physical prototypes. Major players in the car industry are signposting their intention to move from testing actual hardware into a modelling and simulation environment. This stems from growing vehicle complexity and tighter model introduction schedules, as well as increased demand for greater productivity during all development activities….