COMMENT: OEMs begin to feel the pain of global trade and tariff wars

That the auto industry would be impacted by tariff wars comes as no surprise; now the industry needs to prepare for the long game, writes Oliver Dixon

It was inevitable – trade wars hurt those who trade. That the tariff battle would have an impact on the automotive industry was always clear; the only question was, who would be first to acknowledge the pain?

Now we know: Daimler has issued an earnings update which makes clear the negative impact of the escalating trade war between the United Sates and China….