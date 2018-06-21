Home > Analysis > COMMENT: OEMs begin to feel the pain of global trade and tariff wars

COMMENT: OEMs begin to feel the pain of global trade and tariff wars

June 21, 2018

That the auto industry would be impacted by tariff wars comes as no surprise; now the industry needs to prepare for the long game, writes Oliver Dixon

It was inevitable – trade wars hurt those who trade. That the tariff battle would have an impact on the automotive industry was always clear; the only question was, who would be first to acknowledge the pain?

Now we know: Daimler has issued an earnings update which makes clear the negative impact of the escalating trade war between the United Sates and China….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018