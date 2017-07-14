COMMENT: We need to talk about electrification (but calmly and sensibly)

BY OLIVER DIXON. It’s time to calm down, catch a breath and discuss electrification rationally

That electrification is destined to play a significant role in the future mobility of both people and freight seems beyond question. Such electric mobility lies at the confluence of a number of different drivers; technological advances, regulatory change and attitudinal shift have all converged in recent years in order to foster an environment which is ripe for the development and adoption of electric drivelines. This much we know….