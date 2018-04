COMMENT: Nano-tech will make a material impact on the auto industry of tomorrow

Using nano additives to augment existing materials, OEMs and suppliers can reimagine products for the future, writes Hugues Despres

The Industrial Revolution may have taken place in the 18th century, but some believe it never ended. With science taking our understanding of the world down to the atomic level, new doors have been opened for technologies to advance how society operates on a daily basis….