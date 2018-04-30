COMMENT: Lighting advances personalisation and comfort in the car of the future

Much has been discussed about the role of opto electronics technologies in autonomous and semi-autonomous cars. These conversations have largely been around the contribution of LiDAR. However, the use of both visible and invisible light has been responsible for the advancement of many areas as industry moves towards producing the car of the future – particularly creating a bespoke, comfortable and safe environment for users….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing