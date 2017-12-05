COMMENT: LiDAR to play central role in self-driving vehicle anatomy

BY KETAKI BHATKHANDE. The autonomous vehicle is made up of many complex parts that must all work in unison

Senses, organs, and systems – these are some of the vital components of the human body, and they are not entirely unlike the structure of an autonomous car. Humans have five senses. First, consider sight. We perceive shapes and colours through different reflections of light. We then make sense of these visual patterns through neural pathways in our brains. Similarly, one of the most important parts of an autonomous car is its ‘eyes’ – its sensors that perceive surrounding space. This includes a number of different kinds of receptors, including LiDAR, cameras, and other distance sensors….