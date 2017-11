COMMENT: Why (some) jobs could be at risk with autonomous vehicles

BY JONATHAN PEARCE. Autonomous technology could cause job losses for those who drive for a living, but it also brings with it the potential for substantial job creation

The UK government has officially committed an £8.1m (US$10.64m) investment to finance the trial of self-driving trucks on the road, a move that could make autonomous vehicles a reality sooner than we think….