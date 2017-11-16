COMMENT: Invest in Industry 4.0 now, reap the rewards later

BY SCOTT FAWCETT. To compete on a global scale, align with Industry 4.0 – or risk being left behind

‘Industry 4.0’, ‘Industrial IoT’, ‘the fourth industrial revolution’, ‘smart factories’ – these are just a few of the buzzwords currently dominating conversation in the manufacturing industry. Though it might seem like ‘death by jargon’, it is important that the industry does not become desensitised to this important revolutionary change. Industry 4.0 – as it shall be referred to here – is re-defining manufacturing processes for the better, and future-proofing our industry practice. Companies must respond to these developments, or risk being left behind….