COMMENT: Industry hits point of no return on the road towards the end of ICE

BY RUTH ANDREW. OEMs are moving towards introducing and in some cases fully committing to plug-in cars, but there is a real mountain to climb globally to create an environment that makes this the new normal

The growing conversation around electric vehicles (EV) has signalled that manufacturers are moving towards introducing, developing, and in some cases fully committing to plug-in cars. This seismic and systemic change in the automotive world reflects significantly new attitudes. It may even signal the end of the road for the internal combustion engine (ICE) – although not for some time yet. Before we see the dawn of the electric age, some fundamental issues must be addressed….