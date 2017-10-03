COMMENT: Impact of autonomous vehicles will be complex and unpredictable

BY ERAN SHIR. Congestion could grow in cities as autonomous vehicles make both personal and goods transportation easier

One of the many significant challenges brought on by the steady increase in autonomous vehicles on public roads over the next few decades will be reducing congestion while also meeting riders’ and consumers’ ever-shortening patience. There’s a growing narrative in which everyone will be able to hail rides and float into the office unrushed, and Amazon packages will arrive ever closer to the moment of pressing that ‘Purchase Now’ button….