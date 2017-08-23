COMMENT: Hybridisation and downspeeding trends turn up heat on valvetrain development

BY GIAN MARIA OLIVETTI. Innovative valvetrain materials and coatings with enhanced thermal conductivity could help secure the benefits targeted by current powertrain trends

Trends such as hybridisation and downspeeding of the internal combustion engine (ICE) will play an increasingly important role for achieving lower emissions and improved fuel economy. The UK government has outlined plans for an exclusively hybrid and electric future from 2040, and Volvo recently announced a roadmap to phase out traditional ICE architecture….