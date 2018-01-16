COMMENT: Is GTL finally getting the recognition it deserves?

Commercial vehicle fleets are slowly recognising the potential for gas-to-liquid fuel, writes Alan Bunting

Synthetic diesel fuel, produced most commonly from natural gas (methane) feedstock – but also obtainable from coal or biomass – has been touted for a number of years as a means of cutting pollutant exhaust emissions from regular automotive diesel engines. But the environmental attractions of gas-to-liquid (GTL) fuel have tended to be outweighed by a combination of limited availability and, inevitably, cost….