COMMENT: Global car sales set for slowdown as major markets stutter

BY LUDOVIC SUBRAN. Falling consumer demand and strengthening used car sales will take their toll in key markets, making it all the more essential for manufacturers to remain agile

Car manufacturers enjoyed a strong 12 months across the globe in 2016 as new registrations increased by 5.7%, primarily driven by strong demand in Asia Pacific. However, our forecasts show the annual growth rate will slow markedly to just 2.1% this year and only recover marginally to 2.5% in 2018 as falling consumer demand and strengthening used car sales take their toll in key markets….