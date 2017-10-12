COMMENT: Global car sales set for slowdown as major markets stutter

Car manufacturers enjoyed a strong 12 months across the globe in 2016 as new registrations increased by 5.7%, primarily driven by strong demand in Asia Pacific. However, our forecasts show the annual growth rate will slow markedly to just 2.1% this year and only recover marginally to 2.5% in 2018 as falling consumer demand and strengthening used car sales take their toll in key markets….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing