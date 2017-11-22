COMMENT: Gas fuelling sparks new truck engine rivalry

BY ALAN BUNTING. A fascinating battle of natural gas engine technologies is emerging between the two Swedish HD truck rivals

Interest in natural gas, as an alternative fuel to regular diesel, rises and falls to a large extent in line with fluctuating crude oil prices. But gas, in either compressed (CNG) or liquefied (LNG) form, is arguably now becoming comparatively more attractive for other reasons, not least its practicality – which boils down to full-tank driving range and fuel availability….