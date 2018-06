The truck industry’s advances in engine tech are being accompanied by developments in braking tech, including the so-called Jake Brake, writes Alan Bunting

Complaints about poor braking efficiency were, back in the 1920s or earlier, said to be sometimes countered by a flippant manufacturer assertion that ‘our vehicles are made to go, not to stop’.

Over recent decades, however, there has been a massive improvement in brake systems, notably in the almost universal adoption …