COMMENT: Fear of hacking surrounds safety-critical systems

Erik Coelingh describes the benefits of increased driver assistance systems adoption and the advent of autonomous vehicles, both of which could be slowed due to cyber threats

Not a day goes by when we aren’t swamped with news regarding the latest cyber hacks or newest measures taken to maintain a level of cyber security. In the era-gone-digital, everything from your search history to your personal information seems to be at the mercy of skilled hackers, who – from behind the veil of codes and firewalls – are actively seeking to sell your digital DNA to the highest bidder….