BY MICHAEL NASH. Protestors outside the Frankfurt Motor Show put a dampener on OEM electrification announcements

Keen to make a statement, vehicle manufacturers showed up at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show ready to take the wraps off their new electrified production models and concept cars. Greeting them was a group of protestors that had set up camp just outside the main entrance holding bright yellow banners that read, ‘The oil age is ending!’…