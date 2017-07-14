COMMENT: Electrified drivetrains emerging as a winner

BY YUAN-SHENG YU. Electrified vehicles, natural gas vehicles and fuel cell vehicles could each play an important role in cleaning up transportation

The automotive industry is under intense pressure to lower emissions and increase fuel efficiency – and, as evidenced by several scandals, this crucial challenge is costing the industry a lot of money. The roadmap to dramatically clean up transportation has many pathways, including lightweight materials, increasing electrification, autonomy and alternative fuels. But picking the right mix of options is tricky….