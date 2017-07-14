COMMENT: Electrified drivetrains emerging as a winner

The automotive industry is under intense pressure to lower emissions and increase fuel efficiency – and, as evidenced by several scandals, this crucial challenge is costing the industry a lot of money. The roadmap to dramatically clean up transportation has many pathways, including lightweight materials, increasing electrification, autonomy and alternative fuels. But picking the right mix of options is tricky….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing