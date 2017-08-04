COMMENT: To ease range anxiety, quit range ambiguity

BY FREDDIE HOLMES. Many consumers are left bemused when their EV struggles to meet OEM stated capabilities – and that needs to change

Range anxiety is a concern for prospective electric vehicle (EV) owners. As those who have driven an EV over a longer period can attest, the problem is more profound than just range anxiety: for an OEM’s published range, experienced EV drivers will confirm that ambiguity is the name of the game, with real-life range heavily dependent on a wide number of variables….