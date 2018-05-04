COMMENT: On diesel’s demise, car manufacturers agree to disagree

Despite the commendable ongoing advances in gasoline engine technology, the predicted demise of the diesel engine has surely been exaggerated, writes Alan Bunting

Toyota has declared its intention to drop diesel engine options throughout its passenger car range. For European markets, however, it cannot possibly afford to lose those same diesel power units in its vans and pick-ups, whose market appeal relies on rugged durability and torque-dependent performance flexibility, as well as frugal fuel consumption.

Though Toyota has led the way in gasoline-electric hybrid cars, notably the immensely successful Prius, its LCVs retain conventional powertrains: predominantly diesels in Europe and gasoline in North America….