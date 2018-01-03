COMMENT: Decision-making shifts from intuition and experience to data analysis

BY LIONEL GREALOU. Data-driven decision making in the automotive industry leads to more effective product development

Data leads to knowledge, and ultimately to intellectual property and competitive advantage. The automotive industry is more data-driven today than at any time in its history. Sensors, components and manufacturing processes are producing vast volumes of it and the industry is embarking on the next chapter of the data revolution where it is able to now differentiate useful data from non-value-added data….