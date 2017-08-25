COMMENT: Daimler triggers the truck-plus-one debate

BY OLIVER DIXON. Reports of a new corporate structure at Daimler separating car and truck indicate a significant shift in wider auto industry strategy

That which was once unthinkable, or at the very least unsayable, is now seemingly very thinkable and – according to Manager Magazin, which is doing the saying – eminently likely.

According to reports in a publication that is often ahead of the game in identifying strategic changes within the German automotive industry, Daimler is working on a corporate holding structure. This should be ready for publication by the OEM’s 2019 AGM, and would see the company split into three separate entities….