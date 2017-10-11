COMMENT: Bigger MAN engine on its way for Navistar?

BY ALAN BUNTING. Troy Clarke has piqued CV analysts’ interest with comments about “a fully-integrated next-gen ‘big bore’ powertrain”

At the newly-inaugurated North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show, staged in Atlanta, Georgia, Navistar unveiled its latest ‘severe service’ three-axled HV model truck. Most industry observers were, however, less interested in the HV’s driver-friendly cab and its body-mounting flexibility, to which the company was keen to draw attention, than they were in Chief Executive Troy Clarke’s remarks about the ever-closer ties with Volkswagen Truck and Bus….