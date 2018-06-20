COMMENT: The autonomous workload myth

Riding in an autonomous vehicle can create, rather than relieve mental stress, writes Chris Rockwell

Anyone who has ever taught a teenager to drive knows what a harrowing experience it can be. While in the passenger seat, one might find themselves actively interpreting the driving scene, reading the learner’s actions and sensing the body language of the vehicle to understand if the young driver is totally in control of the driving task. Mentally, the work of being a passenger in this scenario is more difficult than if you were to be driving the car yourself….