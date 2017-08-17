COMMENT: Do autonomous cars need manuals?

BY JOHN WEST. OEMs need to rethink how they communicate the essential information found in the owner's manual

People reach for their car manuals less and less. A recent survey conducted by Nuance found that 67% of drivers either never or rarely use them. In fact, nearly a quarter reported looking at the manual only once after buying the car.

However, the waning usage isn’t to say that the information that manuals hold isn’t useful – nor will its value decrease as connected car networks become more complex. Instead, car manufacturers must think about the best channels on which they can communicate this essential information….