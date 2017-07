COMMENT: Auto industry’s need for lightweighting sparks innovation in composites

BY MARK SZENDRO. Composite materials have a wide range of characteristics, making them increasingly suitable for vehicle lightweighting in specific applications

Today’s vehicles feature a vast number of noticeable differences from previous generations, from technological advancements that deliver more functionality to improved styling aimed at refining comfort. One of the chief changes shaping the automotive industry lies within the megatrend of lightweighting….