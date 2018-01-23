COMMENT: Auto industry’s Iran investments hang in the balance

Bringing Iran in from the cold was warmly welcomed by the auto industry. If Trump terminates JCPOA, the OEMs face a conundrum, writes Oliver Dixon

Donald Trump’s decision not to void the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – the so-called Iran nuclear deal, which he has previously described as “the worst deal ever negotiated” – may have passed, if not unnoticed then perhaps with less coverage than might have been expected in more normal times. His signature in January 2018 of the latest presidential sanctions waiver has been broadly welcomed….