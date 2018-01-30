Home > Analysis > COMMENT: Auto industry monkey business is testing public confidence

COMMENT: Auto industry monkey business is testing public confidence

January 30, 2018

Monkeygate details have horrified consumers - but the evolution of vehicle safety has a surprisingly dark history, writes Martin Kahl

At a recent crash test facility press event, a journalist asked what we can only hope was a facetious, tongue-in-cheek question during a discussion about the need for ever-more realistic crash test dummies: has anyone ever thought of using humans?

The aghast look on the facility director’s face and the exhalation that followed after a few moments of silence spoke volumes.

After all, that would be barbaric. Right?…

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

