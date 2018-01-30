COMMENT: Auto industry monkey business is testing public confidence

At a recent crash test facility press event, a journalist asked what we can only hope was a facetious, tongue-in-cheek question during a discussion about the need for ever-more realistic crash test dummies: has anyone ever thought of using humans?
The aghast look on the facility director’s face and the exhalation that followed after a few moments of silence spoke volumes.
After all, that would be barbaric. Right?…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing