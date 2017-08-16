COMMENT: Auto industry M&A trend demands due diligence in IT

At the beginning of August, PSA completed its US$2.3bn acquisition of General Motors’ European operations. When it comes to such mergers and acquisitions (M&As), IT can be one of the most challenging aspects. It is easy to underestimate the costs and timescales to create an efficient IT system for the newly-formed organisation, which can cause major problems post-acquisition….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing