COMMENT: Artificial intelligence will be a game-changer for road safety

AI will be the catalyst for OEMs to take driverless cars from concept to reality, whilst making public safety a priority, writes Mark Bridger

With the self-driving technology revolution continuing to gain speed, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will soon be embedded into everyday transport, from private cars to heavy trucks and buses.

Driverless cars are expected to be in widespread commercial use across the globe by 2025, with some governments planning to test small convoys of driverless trucks (with human supervision) on major public roads by as early as the end of 2018. When they do, they will radically overhaul the automotive and transportation industries we know today….