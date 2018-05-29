COMMENT: Artificial emotional intelligence can learn to keep an AI on the driver

OEMs are on the precipice of a major renaissance, brought on by safety concerns. Today, one in ten crashes is caused by drowsy driving. But the issue of human inattention behind the wheel is not just about fatigue; the number of potential external distractions a driver encounters are endless, from other passengers in the car, to texting and talking on the phone. All it takes is a second of distraction to crash….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing