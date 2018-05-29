COMMENT: Artificial emotional intelligence can learn to keep an AI on the driver

Today, Emotion AI and people analytics can be used for safety, but what else can it do for the future of transportation? asks Rana el Kaliouby

OEMs are on the precipice of a major renaissance, brought on by safety concerns. Today, one in ten crashes is caused by drowsy driving. But the issue of human inattention behind the wheel is not just about fatigue; the number of potential external distractions a driver encounters are endless, from other passengers in the car, to texting and talking on the phone. All it takes is a second of distraction to crash….