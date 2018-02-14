COMMENT: ACEA’s carbon-cutting plan for trucks under scrutiny

Carbon reduction legislation must be designed to cut emissions in a way that is affordable to the road transport industry, rather than to demonise heavy vehicles, writes Alan Bunting

Those charged with enforcing emissions legislation, as well as environmental pressure groups, cannot sit back and expect vehicle manufacturers alone to bring greenhouse gas levels under control. That is the not unreasonable view put forward by the European Vehicle Manufacturers Association (ACEA) in a number of recent reports on reducing CO2 emissions from heavy-duty vehicles.

ACEA acknowledges that truck and bus builders have…