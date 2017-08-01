Cloud-based energy management to make steel production smoother

Michael Nash speaks to Siemens about the use of connected energy management platforms during the production of steel

Shedding weight from vehicles has long been a key strategy in the automotive industry, allowing OEMs to reduce emissions and improve the efficiency of their models. However, it’s not just the impact of vehicle operation that must be taken into account.

Steel suppliers have been looking at ways to reduce the environmental impact and enhance the efficiency of their own production processes. One way in which this can be achieved is through the use of plant connectivity and Industry 4.0. The increased use of robotics and the automation of production lines is helping several steel suppliers to make improvements to their facilities….