Closer bonds could see ASEAN become ‘undeniable force’ in the auto industry

Since its inception in 1967, ASEAN has slowly but surely brought together a set of incredibly diverse nations, and further integration is good news for automotive. By Xavier Boucherat

It is often pointed out that if considered as a single entity, the ASEAN region constitutes one of the world’s largest economies, and the third largest market, with a population of over 633 million. Moves to integrate its member states’ economies have helped partially realise this vision of a single market, most recently the formation of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in late 2015….